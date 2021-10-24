Ethiopian federal forces have carried out two more air strikes on what the government described as TPLF military targets in the west and north of Tigray province.

Ethiopia has carried out two air strikes on what it describes as Tigray People's Liberation Front military positions in the west and north of Tigray province - expanding the range of its aerial bombardments beyond the regional capital Mekelle. We hear from the TPLF and from the federal government.

Also in the programme: US visa spat with Russia; and Colombia arrests a major drug boss.

(Picture: Smoke billows from the scene of an air strike, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia October 20, 2021. Credit: REUTERS)