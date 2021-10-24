Main content

President Erdogan says ten ambassadors will be declared non grata

Decision follows envoys call for release of activist

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that ten ambassadors will be declared persona non grata. Persona non grata removes diplomatic status and often results in expulsion.The decision follows calls from the envoys for the urgent release of activist Osman Kavala.

We hear from the wife of Osman Kavala and from President Erdogan’s chief adviser.

Also in the programme: the effects of climate change on Indonesia; and a high school history text book is withdrawn in Britain.

(Picture: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. CREDIT: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo)

