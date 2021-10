Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, orders his foreign ministry to declare ten ambassadors from allied nations persona-non-grata for supporting a jailed government critic.

Also in the programme: UN Myanmar rapporteur warns of coming bloodshed; and Saudi Arabia pledges net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

(Picture: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters)