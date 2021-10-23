The UN says it fears there could be further mass atrocities in Myanmar, where it says the army appears poised to attack local resistance fighters. The UN's special rapporteur says there are ominous similarities to the tactics used against the Rohingyas in Rakhine state. We bring you the latest.

Also in the programme: Saudi Arabia announces their aim to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 at their inaugural Saudi Green Initiative Forum; and faith shakes hands with AI as some religions incorporate the technology into their worship with robot priests.

(Photo: A released detainee reacts as she hugs her father outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar. 19 October 2021. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)