Main content

Myanmar: troops amassing in the north

Thousands of state troops gather in Myanmar as UN fear another human rights catastrophe

The UN says it fears there could be further mass atrocities in Myanmar, where it says the army appears poised to attack local resistance fighters. The UN's special rapporteur says there are ominous similarities to the tactics used against the Rohingyas in Rakhine state. We bring you the latest.

Also in the programme: Saudi Arabia announces their aim to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060 at their inaugural Saudi Green Initiative Forum; and faith shakes hands with AI as some religions incorporate the technology into their worship with robot priests.

(Photo: A released detainee reacts as she hugs her father outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar. 19 October 2021. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UN suspends flights to rebel-held Ethiopian city

Next

23/10/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.