Seven million people are now in urgent need of assistance, according to UN

The UN says its flights to Mekelle in Ethiopia's Tigray region have been suspended after one of its planes had to abort its landing on the same morning as a military air strike was carried out on the city. The Ethiopian government said its planes had been targeting a training centre used by Tigrayan rebels, who denied the existence of such venue.

Also in the programme: Alec Baldwin says to be 'heartbroken' over fatal film set shooting, how could that happen? ; and Twitter admits bias for right-wing platforms.

(Photo: Smoke billows from the scene of an air strike, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia. Credit: Reuters.)