Main content

Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shoots cinematographer

The director of the film was also shot and injured by the actor. Police are investigating and charges have not been filed.

Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shoots the cinematographer of his latest film. The director was also shot and injured by the actor. Police are investigating and charges have not been filed.

Also on the programme, Ethiopia says its air force has carried out another strike on the regional capital of Tigray, Mekelle. And in Myanmar at least 100 anti-coup protesters have been re-arrested shortly after being let out of prison. Others who were promised release are reported never to have made it to freedom.

(Picture: Actor Alec Baldwin seen outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office after he was interviewed by police. Credit Weber / The New Mexican)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Sudan protesters take to the streets of Khartoum

Next

22/10/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.