Actor Alec Baldwin fatally shoots the cinematographer of his latest film. The director was also shot and injured by the actor. Police are investigating and charges have not been filed.

Also on the programme, Ethiopia says its air force has carried out another strike on the regional capital of Tigray, Mekelle. And in Myanmar at least 100 anti-coup protesters have been re-arrested shortly after being let out of prison. Others who were promised release are reported never to have made it to freedom.

(Picture: Actor Alec Baldwin seen outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office after he was interviewed by police. Credit Weber / The New Mexican)