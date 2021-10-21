Main content

Documents reveal countries lobbying to change climate report

Leak shows countries lobbied the UN to downplay need for rapid energy transition.

Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan are among the countries asking the United Nations to play down the need to move rapidly away from fossil fuels. Leading scientists in India warn that coal is likely to remain as a mainstay of energy production for decades.

Also on the programme: we hear from Sudan where rival protesters have taken to the streets of Khartoum; and how gene silencing, a new medical practice, could be used to stop pain.

(Image: Workers unload coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Reuters/Amit)

