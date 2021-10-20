Main content

Brazil Covid report: Bolsonaro should be charged over pandemic

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A Senate inquiry in Brazil says President Jair Bolsonaro should be charged for crimes against humanity over his handling of the covid pandemic. It accused the president of deliberately acting too slowly and exposing Brazilians to the virus. Mr Bolsanaro says he is guilty of nothing.

Also, the European parliament has awarded the Sakharov human rights prize to the jailed Russian opposition figure, Alexei Navalny. We hear from the Russian author, Boris Akunin.

Plus, the Afghan evacuees in the UK who say their lives are on hold, and the Myanmar political prisoner let out of jail and remaining defiant.

(Photo: With over 600,000 fatalities, Brazil has the second-highest Covid-related death toll in the world behind only the US. Credit: Reuters)

Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro 'should be charged with crimes against humanity'

21/10/2021 13:06 GMT

