Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro 'should be charged with crimes against humanity'

Brazilian Senate report says President Jair Bolsonaro should be charged with murder over Covid handling.

The report is the culmination of a six-month inquiry that has revealed scandals and corruption in government. President Bolsonaro has been accused of failing to control the virus that has killed more than 600,000 Brazilians.

Also on the programme: we hear from one of the prisoners released in Myanmar; and how pig kidneys could be used in surgery on humans.

(Image: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during the ceremony for the Modernization of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations on 7 October 2021. Credit: Reuters/Marcelino)

