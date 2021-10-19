Main content

Polish PM accuses EU of blackmail in law row

The clash in the European Parliament follows a top Polish court ruling that rejected key parts of EU law.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused the EU of blackmail in a heated debate with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over the rule of law.
The clash in the European Parliament follows a top Polish court ruling that rejected key parts of EU law.
Also in the programme; Eric Zemmour, the outspoken former journalist who is causing a stir in France's presidential race before it's even begun; and a Portuguese diplomat who was punished by his government for helping Jewish refugees during World War two has now been given the highest honour by his government.

(Picture shows Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivering a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Credit: Ronald Wittek/Pool via Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Clashes in European Parliament over rule of law in Poland

Next

20/10/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.