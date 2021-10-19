Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused the EU of blackmail in a heated debate with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over the rule of law.

The clash in the European Parliament follows a top Polish court ruling that rejected key parts of EU law.

Also in the programme; Eric Zemmour, the outspoken former journalist who is causing a stir in France's presidential race before it's even begun; and a Portuguese diplomat who was punished by his government for helping Jewish refugees during World War two has now been given the highest honour by his government.

(Picture shows Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivering a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Credit: Ronald Wittek/Pool via Reuters)