Main content

Remembering US statesman Colin Powell

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died of Covid-related complications

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died of Covid-related complications, inspired deep respect across the political spectrum. He was also a trail-blazer, as an African-American at the heart of government, But his reputation was tainted by his advocacy of a war against in Iraq based on 'evidence' that turned out to be faulty. We speak to one of his colleagues, former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card, and another high-ranking African-American, retired army general Dana Pittard.

Also in the programme: a BBC investigation that suggests Facebook and other social media companies are amplifying abuse against women; and the tragedy of Iran's Covid orphans.

(US Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial during his speech at the United Nations in 2003. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State, has died

Next

19/10/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.