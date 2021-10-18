Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died of Covid-related complications, inspired deep respect across the political spectrum. He was also a trail-blazer, as an African-American at the heart of government, But his reputation was tainted by his advocacy of a war against in Iraq based on 'evidence' that turned out to be faulty. We speak to one of his colleagues, former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card, and another high-ranking African-American, retired army general Dana Pittard.

Also in the programme: a BBC investigation that suggests Facebook and other social media companies are amplifying abuse against women; and the tragedy of Iran's Covid orphans.

(US Secretary of State Colin Powell holds up a vial during his speech at the United Nations in 2003. Credit: Reuters)