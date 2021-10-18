Main content

Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State, has died

Colin Powell has died of Covid at the age of 84, after being fully vaccinated

The former US Secretary of State and four-star general Colin Powell has died at the age of 84 from complications of COVID-19, despite having been fully vaccinated. He was the first African American secretary of state, under President George W. Bush, and served in several Republican administrations. He is best known for the speech he gave to the United Nations Security Council in February 2003 that helped pave the way for the invasion of Iraq; a speech he came to deeply regret.

Also in the programme: energy shortages and concerns about the property market sees China's economic growth slump to its slowest pace in a year; and a portable machine created to turn agricultural waste into fertiliser is one of the winners of the inaugural Earthshot Prize.

(Image: US Secretary of State Colin Powell at the UN Headquarters in New York, 21 August 2003 / Credit: EPA/Matt Campbell)

