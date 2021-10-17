Officials from Port-au-Prince claim that a notorious gang is behind the kidnap of at least 17 North American missionaries. The 400 Mawozo gang is also being blamed for the kidnap of Catholic clergy in April.

Also in the programme; we speak to an activist about the continued protests in Sudan, and we hear from the founder of a new campaign to help migrants on the Poland-Belarus border.

(Picture: A view of Port-au-Prince. CREDIT: REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo)