The Venezuelan government has halted talks with the opposition after an aide to president Maduro was extradited to the US, where he faces charges of money laundering.

The Venezuelan government has suspended talks with the opposition, following the extradition to the US of a close aide to President Nicolas Maduro. Mr Alexander Saab was detained in June last year as his plane made a stopover to refuel in Cape Verde. Venezuela has accused the US of kidnapping diplomatic personnel.

Also in the programme: American Christian missionaries and their families have reportedly been kidnapped by gang members in Haiti, and we hear from billionaire hedge-fund manager Chris Hohn on his work to force banks to stop financing fossil-fuel projects and come clean about the environmental impact of their investments.

(Picture: The image of Alexander Saab is projected on a screen at the National Assembly, in Caracas. CREDIT: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)