Main content

Russian Covid daily deaths pass 1,000

Daily Covid related deaths have reached an all-time high this week in Russia.

Russia has passed 1,000 daily Covid-related deaths for the first time since the pandemic began. The Kremlin has blamed the number on people not taking up the vaccination. Only about a third of the nation has had the vaccine.

Also in the programme: British politicians reflect on the murder of their colleague David Amess, and anti-government protesters take to the streets in Sudan.

(Picture: Health workers escort a Covid-19 patient to a hospital in Moscow. CREDIT: EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UK Police are describing the murder of a politician as a "terrorist incident"

Next

17/10/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

