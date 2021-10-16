Main content

UK Police are describing the murder of a politician as a "terrorist incident"

Following the murder of Sir David Amess, two MPs tell us about threats they have received in their working lives.

Following the murder of the Conservative MP Sir David Amess, two other MPs, Joanna Cherry from the SNP and Rupa Huq from the Labour party, tell us about threats they have received in their working lives.

Also on the programme, Min Aung Hlaing, the army general who seized power in Myanmar, has been excluded from an ASEAN meeting. Will this have any effect in Myanmar itself? And New Zealand pushes hard to get 99% of its population fully vaccinated against Covid 19.

(Picture: Floral tributes to the murdered MP Sir David Amess in the town of Leigh On Sea. Credit: Reuters / O'Brien)

