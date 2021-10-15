Sir David Amess, an MP with the ruling Conservative Party, has been stabbed to death at work.

Sir David Amess, a member of parliament for the ruling Conservative Party, has been killed in a stabbing attack in Essex, England. A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Also on the programme: a deadly suicide attack on a mosque in Kandahar, Afghanistan; and what baby frogs can teach us about the healing power of algae.

(Image: A photograph of Sir David Amess in St Peter's church in Eastwood, Essex, at a Catholic mass held following the death of the Conservative MP who was stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents. Credit: Ansell/PA Wire)