Beirut violence exposes deep divisions

Six people have died during a protest over the 2020 port explosion investigation

Six people have died in the Lebanese capital after violence at a demonstration organised by the Shia group, Hezbollah. They and their allies were protesting against the judicial investigation into the devastating blast last year at Beirut's port. Our correspondent unpicks the complex politics involved; we also hear from Tatiana, who lost her father in the explosion.

Also on the programme: police in Norway say they're treating as an act of terrorism an attack with a bow and arrow by a Muslim convert that left five people dead; and what YOU can do to help reduce the growing mountain of electronic waste.

(Image: people evacuate a casualty after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon October 14, 2021 / Credit: REUTERS/Aziz Taher)

