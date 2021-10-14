Main content

Fighting erupts in Beirut

Gunmen attacked a protest against the judge investigating last year's port explosion in the Lebanese capital.

Gunmen attacked a protest against the judge investigating last year's port explosion in the Lebanese capital. Also on the programme: police in Norway say the suspect in a deadly bow and arrow attack was a Muslim convert who'd previously showed signs of radicalisation - we'll hear from the mayor of the town where it happened; and Britain's Prince William on why space entrepreneurs should be focussing their energies on solving Earth's problems first.

(Picture: Army soldiers patrol after gunfire erupted in Beirut, Lebanon Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

14/10/2021 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

