President says Russia not to blame for soaring gas prices across Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied allegations that Russia is using its control of gas supplies to Europe as a bargaining tool. During a wide-ranging television interview, Putin said it was Europe’s failure to plan that was to blame for soaring gas prices. We get the reaction of a European MEP.

Also in the programme: why France is reducing its military presence in Mali; and the huge, rusting oil tanker off Yemen which could blow up, or sink, at any moment and cause a catastrophe.

Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on a screen as he delivers a speech at the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov