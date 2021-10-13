Main content

Is transition to renewable energy happening fast enough?

Transition to clean forms of energy not happening quickly enough to meet climate targets

The International Energy Agency issues a stark warning that the world's transition to clean forms of energy - principally wind, solar and hydroelectric power - isn't happening quickly enough to meet climate targets.

Also in the programme: a new accord led by China aims to safeguard 30 per cent of the world's ecosystems; and the WHO honours an African-American woman, Henrietta Lacks, who died in 1951 of cervical cancer. Samples of her cells were then collected by doctors without her or her family's knowledge or consent. These became the first living human cells ever to survive and multiply outside the human body and they led to a series of crucial medical breakthroughs over the past 70 years.

(Photo: Royd Moor wind farm at twilight. Credit: Science Photo Library)

