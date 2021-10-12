President Macron wants France to become a world leader in new energy sources as part of his plan to tackle climate change

President Macron wants France to become a world leader in new energy sources. But are what are these hydrogen boosters and can green hydrogen help Mr Macron's chances of re-election?

Also in the programme, we hear about the Afghan Refugees heading for Turkey. the Colombian city which has become one of the most violent in the world, and the UN environment summit on biodiversity taking place in China.

(Picture shows President Emmanuel Macron with a white facemask on. Credit: EPA)