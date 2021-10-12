Main content

'Make or break' moment for Afghan economy

G20 leaders are meeting to discuss the economic crisis in Afghanistan, amid warnings that it is facing financial collapse.

The European Commission president, Ursula Von der Leyen, is urging world leaders to do all they can to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. At a virtual summit of G20 leaders, she promised a support package of more than a billion dollars, including three hundred million dollars in humanitarian aid.

Also today: the link between flooding in China and Christmas presents; and in the UK, members of Parliament call the government's early Covid response a failure.

(Photo: People buy fruit at a market in Kabul. Credit: Reuters/Jorge Silva)

