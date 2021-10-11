Main content

IS 'finance chief' captured by Iraq

Iraq's security forces say they have captured a very senior figure in the Islamic State group, Sami Jasim al-Jaburi, who was, allegedly, the jihadists' finance chief.

Iraq's security forces say they have captured a very senior figure in the Islamic State group. Sami Jasim al-Jaburi was allegedly the jihadists' finance chief

Sami Jasim al-Jaburi was arrested in a "complex external operation", Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted, without specifying a location.

Also in the programme, our recently expelled Moscow correspondent on repression in Russia, one of this year's Nobel Prize winners for economics tells us how to read real life, and how ancient Israel didn't just export religion, but wine too.

(Picture shows Sami Jasim al-Jaburi after his arrest. Credit: Iraqi Army Joint Operations Command)

A high-profile North Korean defector speaks

12/10/2021 13:06 GMT

