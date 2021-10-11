Kim Kuk-song rose to the top ranks of North Korea's powerful spy agencies, and he's now spoken to the BBC about his life before he defected. Also on the programme: the trial has started in Burkina Faso of 14 men accused of involvement in the murder of the former leader, Thomas Sankara; and Maori leaders in New Zealand warn that lifting the long Covid lockdown too soon could have devastating consequences.

(Picture: In a 30-year career, Kim Kuk-song rose to the top ranks of North Korea's powerful spy agencies Credit: BBC)