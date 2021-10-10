Main content
Polls close in Iraqi elections
Iraqis have voted in parliamentary elections: but why was turnout so low?
Iraqis have voted in their fifth national parliamentary elections since the US invasion of 2003: but why was turnout so low? We hear from Jane Arraf, the New York Times bureau chief in Baghdad.
Also in the programme: the controversial life and career of A.Q.Khan, who helped Pakistan build its nuclear bomb and supplied nuclear know-how to other countries including Iran and North Korea. And a new artistic presence in a Paris Museum that commemorates a murdered Jewish family.
(Photo: Parliamentary elections in Iraq. Credit: EPA/AHMED JALIL)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service