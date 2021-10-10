Iraqis have voted in parliamentary elections: but why was turnout so low?

Iraqis have voted in their fifth national parliamentary elections since the US invasion of 2003: but why was turnout so low? We hear from Jane Arraf, the New York Times bureau chief in Baghdad.

Also in the programme: the controversial life and career of A.Q.Khan, who helped Pakistan build its nuclear bomb and supplied nuclear know-how to other countries including Iran and North Korea. And a new artistic presence in a Paris Museum that commemorates a murdered Jewish family.

(Photo: Parliamentary elections in Iraq. Credit: EPA/AHMED JALIL)