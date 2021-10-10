Main content
Iraqis vote in elections for reform
Early parliamentary elections are called in response to anti-government protests
Iraqis head to the polls in a general election that is being held early in response to mass protests that erupted two years ago. Iraqi leaders are saying it is a chance for reform but many Iraqis believe that little will change. We have some analysis and hear from some voters.
Also in the programme: On World Day against the death penalty, we hear about the plight of women around the world on death row and what should be done to help them. And we go to the United States where Donald Trump, the former Republican president stoked speculation about his 2024 intentions by holding a rally in Iowa.
(Photo: Election poster. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service