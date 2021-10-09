Main content

The US and the Taliban face to face

US and Taliban leaders meet for the first time since the fall of Kabul. The talks, in Doha, are part of a series of efforts by the Taliban to gain international recognition. But can they find any common ground? We hear the latest from Doha, and speak to former US ambassador to Kabul Hugo Llorens.

Also in the programme: an unexpected election result in the Czech Republic could spell the political end of billionaire prime minister Andrej Babis; and Austria's Chancellor steps down amid accusations of corruption.

(Photo: Taliban flags for sale in front of the former US embassy in Kabul. Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

