Xi Jinping calls for "reunification" with Taiwan

China's President Xi Jinping calls for "reunification" with Taiwan, as tensions remain high. We hear from Beijing and from our correspondent in Taiwan. .

Also in the programme: Taleban and US officials meet for the first time since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan; and as President Biden urges companies to fire people who refuse a Covid vaccine, we hear from one teacher who'd prefer to go.

(Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021 / Credit: Getty Images)

