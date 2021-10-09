Main content
Xi Jinping calls for "reunification" with Taiwan
China's President Xi Jinping calls for "reunification" with Taiwan, as tensions remain high. We hear from Beijing and from our correspondent in Taiwan. .
Also in the programme: Taleban and US officials meet for the first time since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan; and as President Biden urges companies to fire people who refuse a Covid vaccine, we hear from one teacher who'd prefer to go.
(Image: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021 / Credit: Getty Images)
