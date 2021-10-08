Main content
EU's energy reliance on Russia
With winter approaching Europe is depending heavily on gas from Russia
Winter in the northern hemisphere is approaching with gas prices soaring - does Russia have the will and the means to ease European concerns? We hear from the annual gas forum in St Petersburg and the spokesperson of the EU Energy Commissioner.
Also on the programme: we hear from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan where dozens of people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack on a mosque; and one of this year's Nobel Peace Prize winners, Maria Ressa, speaks to Newshour.
(File photo: The logo of Gazprom - the Russian gas giant. Credit: Reuters /Evgenia Novozhenina)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
