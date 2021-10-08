Main content

EU's energy reliance on Russia

With winter approaching Europe is depending heavily on gas from Russia

Winter in the northern hemisphere is approaching with gas prices soaring - does Russia have the will and the means to ease European concerns? We hear from the annual gas forum in St Petersburg and the spokesperson of the EU Energy Commissioner.

Also on the programme: we hear from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan where dozens of people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack on a mosque; and one of this year's Nobel Peace Prize winners, Maria Ressa, speaks to Newshour.

(File photo: The logo of Gazprom - the Russian gas giant. Credit: Reuters /Evgenia Novozhenina)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

08/10/2021 13:06 GMT

Next

09/10/2021 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.