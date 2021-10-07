Main content

China-US diplomatic dance

Exclusive interview with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan following his meeting with the senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi

The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has been speaking to the BBC in an exclusive interview about his meeting with the senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. The meeting lays the ground work for a planned virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Also in the programme: Seventy-six years after the end of World War Two, a former guard in a Nazi concentration camp has gone on trial in a courthouse near Berlin; and an interview with the Tanzanian writer, Abdul Razak Gurnah, who today won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

(Photo: U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Credit: Virginia Mayo/Pool via REUTERS)

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

08/10/2021 13:06 GMT

