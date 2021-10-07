Main content

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Tanzanian writer, Abdulrazak Gurnah, has won this year's Nobel Prize for literature. He is best known for his novels 'Paradise' and 'By the Sea'. We spoke to him minutes after he had heard the news from the Swedish Academy. He is the first black African writer to win the prize since 1986; we will look at the significance of this accolade.

Gas markets continue to rise, but there is a shift after Russia offers to stabilise energy prices.

And the veteran anti-apartheid activist, archbishop Desmond Tutu celebrates his 90th birthday.

(Photo: Abdulrazak Gurnah. Credit: Getty Images)

