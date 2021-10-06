In what the World Health Organisation calls a historic moment in the fight against malaria, officials are authorising the broad use of the first vaccine proven to be adequately effective against the disease, which claims hundreds of thousands of lives in Africa each year.

Also on the programme: a court in London says Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai ordered the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers to be hacked; and we hear about some of the effects of climate change on India and Mali.

(Photo: Mosquito feeding on a human; Credit: Science Photo Library )