Malaria vaccine approved

WHO thumbs-up for the jab will save hundreds of thousands of lives.

In what the World Health Organisation calls a historic moment in the fight against malaria, officials are authorising the broad use of the first vaccine proven to be adequately effective against the disease, which claims hundreds of thousands of lives in Africa each year.

Also on the programme: a court in London says Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai ordered the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers to be hacked; and we hear about some of the effects of climate change on India and Mali.

(Photo: Mosquito feeding on a human; Credit: Science Photo Library )

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

UK Prime Minister outlines UK change in direction

07/10/2021 13:06 GMT

  Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

