UK Prime Minister outlines UK change in direction

Boris Johnson outlined a plan for the UK that faces the challenges brought on by the pandemic and Brexit. We'll hear feedback and analysis from the conference.

Also in the programme: We hear from one of the winners of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry; and Norwegian archeologists discover the second of two 1,300-year-old pre-Viking skis.

(Picture: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble)

Today 13:06GMT
More than 200,000 children abused by French Catholic priests

06/10/2021 20:06 GMT

  • Today 13:06GMT
