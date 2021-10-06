Main content
UK Prime Minister outlines UK change in direction
Boris Johnson outlined a plan for the UK that faces the challenges brought on by the pandemic and Brexit.
Boris Johnson outlined a plan for the UK that faces the challenges brought on by the pandemic and Brexit. We'll hear feedback and analysis from the conference.
Also in the programme: We hear from one of the winners of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry; and Norwegian archeologists discover the second of two 1,300-year-old pre-Viking skis.
(Picture: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service