More than 200,000 children abused by French Catholic priests
A damning report on sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church says priests preyed on more than two hundred thousand children. We hear from the chairman of the inquiry.
Also in the programme: a Facebook whistleblower testifies before the US Congress; and the Vietnamese-American activists trying to get Afghan refugees in to the US.
(Picture: a confessional on which is written: "M. the Priest" is pictured in the Catholic church in Reze near Nantes, France, October 5, 2021 / Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service