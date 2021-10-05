Main content

Report criticises clerical paedophilia in France

Victims of child sexual abuse at the hands of priests in France criticise the church following the publication of a damning independent report into paedophilia.

Also in the programme: Facebook's global outage; and a warning from Taiwan's president.

(Image: A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen inside the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris. Credit: Reuters)

