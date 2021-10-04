Main content

Pandora Papers prompt a string of denials

Political leaders fingered by massive data leak react to revelations

The Pandora Papers, the largest ever leak of global financial data, have prompted mix reactions over the allegations they contain about a number of prominent world figures. Newshour looks into the potential consequences for two of them, the family of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Also on the program: one of the winners of the Nobel prize for medicine, Ardem Patapoutian, tells us about his revolutionary findings on pain; and American pharmaceutical companies are on trial in Ohio.

Photo: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta. CREDIT: Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pandora Papers leak

Next

05/10/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.