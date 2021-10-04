The Pandora Papers, the largest ever leak of global financial data, have prompted mix reactions over the allegations they contain about a number of prominent world figures. Newshour looks into the potential consequences for two of them, the family of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Also on the program: one of the winners of the Nobel prize for medicine, Ardem Patapoutian, tells us about his revolutionary findings on pain; and American pharmaceutical companies are on trial in Ohio.

Photo: Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta. CREDIT: Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS