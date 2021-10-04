A number of world leaders have denied allegations of impropriety raised by a huge leak of financial documents on hidden offshore wealth, but will their people believe them?

Also in the programme: the Archbishop of Canterbury tells us why politicians need to do more on climate change; and the UK Conservative Party conference begins amid protests, price rises, and a petrol crisis.

(Image: Jordan's King Abdullah II. Credit: REUTERS)