Pandora Papers leak

A number of world leaders have denied allegations of impropriety raised by a huge leak of financial documents on hidden offshore wealth, but will their people believe them?

Also in the programme: the Archbishop of Canterbury tells us why politicians need to do more on climate change; and the UK Conservative Party conference begins amid protests, price rises, and a petrol crisis.

(Image: Jordan's King Abdullah II. Credit: REUTERS)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Pandora Papers expose world leaders' secret wealth

04/10/2021 20:06 GMT

