Pandora Papers leak
A number of world leaders have denied allegations of impropriety raised by a huge leak of financial documents on hidden offshore wealth, but will their people believe them?
Also in the programme: the Archbishop of Canterbury tells us why politicians need to do more on climate change; and the UK Conservative Party conference begins amid protests, price rises, and a petrol crisis.
(Image: Jordan's King Abdullah II. Credit: REUTERS)
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
