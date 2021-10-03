The secret wealth and dealings of some world leaders, politicians and billionaires are exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents.

The secret wealth and dealings of some world leaders, politicians and billionaires have been exposed in one of the biggest leaks of financial documents.

Some 35 current and former leaders, including King of Jordan and the Azeri president Ilham Aliyev, are featured in the files from offshore companies, dubbed the Pandora Papers.

Also in the programme, we hear from Afghanistan, after a bombing at a funeral in a Kabul mosque targets the Taliban

And an eyewitness account from the current frontline in Yemen's long civil war.

(Picture shows a composite image of property in London. Credit: BBC)