Yemen: heavy fighting in Marib
Government forces and Houthi rebels clash in Western Yemen. We also hear about the plight of the women detained by the rebels.
Also on the programme: the father of a three-year-old girl killed in the port explosion in Beirut last year tells us that he's disgusted with the latest halt to the investigation; and the head of a French commission investigating the Roman Catholic church says it's found evidence of about 3000 abusers since 1950.
(Picture: A checkpoint in Aden, Yemen. Credit Reuters / Salman)
