Main content

Yemen: heavy fighting in Marib

Government forces and Houthi rebels clash in Western Yemen. We also hear about the plight of the women detained by the rebels.

Government forces and Houthi rebels clash in Western Yemen. We also hear about the women detained by the rebels.

Also on the programme: the father of a three-year-old girl killed in the port explosion in Beirut last year tells us that he's disgusted with the latest halt to the investigation; and the head of a French commission investigating the Roman Catholic church says it's found evidence of about 3000 abusers since 1950.

(Picture: A checkpoint in Aden, Yemen. Credit Reuters / Salman)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

What next for President Duterte?

Next

03/10/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.