What next for President Duterte?

Philippines president says he won’t run for vice-president.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says he's retiring from politics, only a month after saying he'd run in elections next year. The International Criminal Court is investigating Mr Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity but he has sworn that he will never appear before an international court. We ask what his next step is likely to be.

Also in the programme: thousands turn out across the US to show their support for abortion rights; and how Brazilians are suffering from the effects of drought.

Photo: Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte, files his candidacy to join the vice presidential race Credit: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Philippines President says he'll retire

03/10/2021 12:06 GMT

