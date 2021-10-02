The controversial president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, says he won't seek another term in office, but his daughter Sara is waiting in the wings, so is this really the end of his influence?

Also on the programme: Taiwan has reported the biggest ever incursion of Chinese military planes into its air defence zone, accusing Beijing of wanton aggression; and we hear about Europe’s first mission to Mercury, BepiColombo, which has flown within 200 kilometres of the planet's surface.

(Photo: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte; Credit: EPA/LISA MARIE DAVID/POOL)