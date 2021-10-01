Main content

Biden administration launches a legal challenge to Texas abortion law

US government opposes a new law banning abortion from the moment a heartbeat is detected, usually from around six weeks.

Also on the programme, is the first pill to treat covid patients about to come onto the market? And we take a look at the energy crisis affecting China at the start of Golden Week, one of its biggest national holidays.

(Picture: An anti-abortion sign near Austin, Texas. Credit: Reuters / Hockstein)

