Australia set to reopen borders

Australia will reopen its international borders from November after an 18-month Covid travel ban, giving long-awaited freedoms to vaccinated citizens,residents and their relatives

Also in the programme: the White House threatens further sanctions against Ethiopia after it expels UN officials in a row over aid to the war-torn Tigray region; and the real-life rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla in a new opera.

(Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT.)

UK police officer convicted of Sarah Everard murder sentenced to life in prison

Biden administration launches a legal challenge to Texas abortion law

