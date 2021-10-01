Australia will reopen its international borders from November after an 18-month Covid travel ban, giving long-awaited freedoms to vaccinated citizens,residents and their relatives

Australia will reopen its international borders from November after an 18-month-Covid-travel ban, giving long-awaited freedoms to vaccinated citizens, residents and their relatives.

Also in the programme: the White House threatens further sanctions against Ethiopia after it expels UN officials in a row over aid to the war-torn Tigray region; and the real-life rivalry between Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla in a new opera.

(Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT.)