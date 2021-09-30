Wayne Couzens is given a life sentence for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

A London policeman who raped and murdered a woman he falsely arrested on the street has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The case has caused an outcry in Britain over male violence towards women and led to calls for London's police chief, Cressida Dick, to resign.

Opposition MP Jess Phillips says this underscores “systemic problems” within the police force, especially when it comes to tackling violence against women.

Also in the programme: the president of Ecuador has declared a state of emergency in the prison system following the deadliest prison riot in the country's history. We hear from an expert on the Latin American criminal gangs responsible for the bloodshed.

And the world of boxing takes a hit, with an independent investigation finding a history of cheating and manipulation.

(Photo: Court sketch of Wayne Couzens in the dock at the Old Bailey ahead of his sentencing for the murder of Sarah Everard, London, September 30, 2021. Credit: Julia Quenzler)