Young activists lobby on climate change

Environment ministers gather in Italy for final talks before global climate summit.

World leaders at a key climate meeting in Italy have praised young activists, despite being repeatedly criticised by them for inaction. Italy's international climate negotiator Federica Fricano tells us what she hopes will come out of today's talks in Milan. We also hear from Kenya's representative at the Youth Summit.

Also on the programme: jailed Belarusian opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova tells our correspondent she has no regrets; and Ecuador’s president promises action after more than a hundred inmates are killed in a prison riot.

(Photo: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi fist-bumps Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg; Credit: Filippo Attili/Palazzo Chigi Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Today 13:06GMT
Italian climate minister accepts activists' criticism

30/09/2021 20:06 GMT

