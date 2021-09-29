"We did not do enough" on climate change says Italian climate minister Roberto Cingolani

The Italian climate minister, Roberto Cingolani, tells us that world leaders are listening to the young activists who accuse them of doing too little to reduce carbon emissions. 400 campaigners from around the world are taking part in a three-day summit as part of the last consultations before the major UN climate gathering - known as COP26 - in Glasgow in November.

Also in the programme: how an indigenous community in Mexico is struggling to cope as the Colorado River dries up.

And as red-hot lava hits the cold sea off the Spanish island of La Palma, toxic gases are released.

(Picture shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in front of a sign for the pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, Credit: Reuters)