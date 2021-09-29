A new study finds China's providing twice as much international development money as the US, but much of it's in the form of expensive loans that countries struggle to repay.

Also in the programme: North Korea claims it's successfully tested a hypersonic missile; and could Vitamin A help long Covid sufferers recover their sense of smell?

(Photo: A Chinese worker standing next to containers. Credit: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)