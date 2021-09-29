Main content

China’s international funding double that of US

A new study finds China's providing twice as much international development money as the US, but much of it's in the form of expensive loans that countries struggle to repay.

A new study finds China's providing twice as much international development money as the US, but much of it's in the form of expensive loans that countries struggle to repay.

Also in the programme: North Korea claims it's successfully tested a hypersonic missile; and could Vitamin A help long Covid sufferers recover their sense of smell?

(Photo: A Chinese worker standing next to containers. Credit: EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Top US general: reputation damaged by Afghan withdrawal

Next

29/09/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.