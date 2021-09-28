Mark Milley tells a Senate hearing he had not anticipated the speed of the Taliban takeover

America’s top general, Mark Milley, has told a Senate committee investigating last month’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan that “damaged" is one word that could describe US credibility following its withdrawal. He testified that he'd not anticipated the speed of the Taliban takeover.

Also in the programme: youth climate activists accuse world leaders of being full of hot air; and will a shortage of truck drivers in Europe and the United States lead to queues at petrol stations like in the UK?

