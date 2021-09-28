Main content
Afghanistan: Female judges in hiding
A BBC investigation reveals more than 220 female judges in hiding in Afghanistan
Many of those judges fear retribution from men they convicted who have since been released from jail by the Taliban. We speak to a former judge in touch with many former colleagues on the run.
Also on the programme: the conviction of US musician R Kelly who is found guilty on nine counts including grooming and sex trafficking; and What lies behind the UK fuel shortage?
(Photo: Thousands of Afghans sought to leave through Kabul airport, which was guarded by US troops Credit: EPA)
