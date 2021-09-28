Many of those judges fear retribution from men they convicted who have since been released from jail by the Taliban. We speak to a former judge in touch with many former colleagues on the run.

Also on the programme: the conviction of US musician R Kelly who is found guilty on nine counts including grooming and sex trafficking; and What lies behind the UK fuel shortage?

(Photo: Thousands of Afghans sought to leave through Kabul airport, which was guarded by US troops Credit: EPA)